Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Dump B-Town's No-Phone Policy: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to dump B-town's no-phone policy at their wedding venue. The no-phone wedding ceremonies are not new among Bollywood celebs, given the security and privacy measures. However, Richa and Ali are about to skip the custom since they want their guests to be at ease at their wedding and enjoy themselves. The duo is known for breaking stereotypes, be it their choice of movies or the quirky invitation card for their wedding. Richa and Ali have been dating since 2015 and will tie the knot in Delhi on October 4, 2022.

RICHA CHADHA AND ALI FAZAL DO NOT WANT TO RESTRICT THEIR GUESTS

The power couple have made the decision to let the guests have fun at their wedding. Richa and Ali feel that people would be more comfortable and have a good time at the celebration if there would be no restrictions. The soon-to-be married couple however, did requests their guests to ditch their phones and have a blast at the wedding. Richa and Ali' goofy wedding invitation card themed around a matchbox, read, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don't worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time."

Richa and Ali were last seen together in an extended cameo in Call My Agent: Bollywood.

