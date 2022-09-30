Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Decked up For Cocktail Celebrations: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all prepared in full-swing for cocktail celebrations ahead of their wedding. Richa and Ali’s pictures from their pre wedding festivities seem the couple are all geared up for the party. The couple’s joyful photos prior to the grand cocktail bash are all about fun, friends and family. In a series of pictures shared by social media handles. While Ali is seen donning a white kurta-pajama teamed with multi-colour sherwani, Richa dons a shimmer yellow saree paired with sleeveless blouse.Also Read - Bride Richa Chadha Stuns in 3D-Embroidered Lehenga Worth Rs 3,80,000 During Pre-Wedding Festivities, See Stunning Pics

RICHA CHADHA-ALI FAAL ALL GEARED UP FOR THEIR WEDDING

The couple posed for the paps and also posed with friends, family and relatives ahead of their cocktail party. Richa and Ali had sent a unique invitation to their wedding. They sent a wedding card made in matchbox with their picture printed on it. Richa and Ali had also said that they were doing away with Bollywood’s no-cell phone policy as they do not want to confine their guests. The power couple suggested that the guests could instead keep their mobile phones and enjoy the wedding celebration. The B-town lovebirds even addressed their fans who wished them on their wedding and expressed gratitude for all the love and best wishes. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other in These Love-Filled Pics From Pre-Wedding Functions

CHECK OUT THESE PICTURES FROM RICHA CHADHA-ALI FAZAL’S PRE WEDDING BASH: Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share Gratitude Voice Note For Fans Ahead of Their Delhi Wedding: 'We Offer You Nothing But Love...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weddingz.in (@weddingz.in)

Ali, reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019, after dating for seven years.

For more updates on Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding, check out this space at India.com.