Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Wedding Date: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot this September. Yes, you read it right! The buzz around Richa and Ali’s wedding has been going around since the couple started dating. As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the end of September. Their wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. It will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Richa Chadha Lauds Aamir Khan Starrer, Says 'As a Chaddha I Wholeheartedly Endorse...'

Richa and Ali Fazal were supposed to get married in April 2020. However, their wedding was delayed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic and work commitments. But, now the two are finally getting hitched this month. Richa confirmed that the wedding is happening soon. She earlier told a news website, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited about getting married but we are just worried about COVID and want to be responsible”. Also Read - Richa Chadha Hot Looks: Times When Fukrey Actress Left People Speechless With Her Bold And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven long years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022. Also Read - Lovebirds Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha To Finally Tie The Knot In September 2022

Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment in the franchise – Fukrey 3. On the work front, Ali was last seen in Death On The Nile starring Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and more. The film was released in February 2022. Richa, on the other hand, will be reprising her role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3.