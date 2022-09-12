Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding Date Confirmed: Bollywood’s next wedding is happening soon and it’s of actors Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal. As per sources, the couple was considering the last week of September for their low-key wedding. However, Richa and Ali have blocked September end to October 2 in Delhi for their pre-wedding bash. A source close to the couple has now confirmed to ETimes that the final date of the wedding is October 6, followed by a reception on October 7 in Mumbai.Also Read - Richa Chadha Defends Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh After Troll Calls Him Loser: 'Arshdeep Paaji...Love You'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will have an elaborate wedding where famous fashion designers. Their wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. It will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

The couple was supposed to get married in April 2020. However, their wedding was delayed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic and work commitments. But, now the two are finally getting hitched this month.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven long years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022.