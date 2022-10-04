Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Official Wedding Photos: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially married as they share their first pictures from their D-Day ceremony. The morning wedding took place on October 4, 2022 in Mumbai. The couple made us all fall in love with the color ivory-white as Richa and Ali opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the big day. While Richa wore a white sharara set that she completed with statement jewelry. Ali Fazal complemented her in a matching sherwani. While white is known as the colour of weddings in the west, it is not so common in Indian weddings.Also Read - Bride-to-be Richa Chadha Drops Dreamy Pics With Ali Fazal, Fans Love Their Energy - See Viral Pics

While sharing the pics, Ali Fazal wrote: "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho." Richa Chadha, sharing the pictures, wrote: "I got you with hashtag #RaAli."

ALI FAZAL – RICHA CHADHA’S WEDDING PICS



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi. It started from their mehendi, sangeet and cocktail.

We wish Richa and Fazal congratulations for their married life.