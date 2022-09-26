Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Wedding: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to exchange wedding vows. The wedding festivities will begin in Delhi in a few days and will last until October in Mumbai. The couple’s eccentric invitations have been sent out and a star-studded spectacle is anticipated for their wedding festivities. Along with their friends and family, they have also invited Judi Dench, Gerard Butler, and a few production staff from Ali’s overseas ventures. Judi co-starred with the Bollywood actor in Victoria & Abdul. Gerard Butler, on the other hand, was seen in the Hollywood movie Kandahar with Ali Fazal.Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Dump B-Town's No-Phone Policy at Their Wedding: 'Leave Your Phones And Enjoy'

Ali Fazal With Judi Dench During Promos

Ali Fazal Shares BTS Pic With Gerard Butler

Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will commence from September 29 to October 1, 2022. The couple will tie the knot on October 3 in Mumbai, which will be followed by a reception on October 4. For the unversed, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for about ten years. The couple got to know one another during their movie Fukrey. Although they originally avoided discussing their personal lives, the two eventually came out in support of one another.

Congratulations to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal!