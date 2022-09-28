Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s wedding functions are all set to kickstart from September 29. The wedding day is reportedly on October 4 and it will include yummy desi treats. From Delhi’s iconic street foods to nature-inspired decor to wedding trousseau by Rahul Mishra, Kresha Bajaj and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Guest List Has Gerald Butler, Judi Dench From Hollywood - Deets Inside

Find out everything about Richa and Ali’s much-anticipated wedding celebrations that are starting on September 29

The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favorite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things. The pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil. As for food, the food has been curated in a fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favorite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences. One of the venues is Richa’s friends home sprawling laws where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute etc. reflecting both the actors love for nature.

Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are set to take place starting Thursday and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi has a special connection to the city having grown up there, therefore, the capital is chosen for D-Day. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Dump B-Town's No-Phone Policy at Their Wedding: 'Leave Your Phones And Enjoy'