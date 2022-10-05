Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai, on Tuesday, made their appearance at the event in stunning ensembles. For their wedding reception, Richa and Ali had donned designer outfits. While Richa Chadha was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted red structured gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali Fazal looked dapper in an Indo-Western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra. The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi. They also distributed gifts for the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad’s Chemistry at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception is Unmissable, Fans Ask ‘Tum Kab Shadi Karoge?’

Talking about Richa Chadha’s look, fans were disappointed after seeing her gown and entire look at her own reception. After the pictures and videos were out, one of the users commented on a fan page, “What kind of shabby dress is that, too much of detailing destroyed the creation and the stylist needs to be fired”. Another wrote, “G bhar k bakwassss choice”. “Baki chodo ye dress kisne design Kiya ali ka”, a fan of Ali Fazal also questioned his designer. Also Read - Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Ooze Royalty in Ivory-White Lehenga And Sherwani, Give Full Nawabi Vibes in Wedding Pics

Check out the comments on Richa and Ali’s wedding reception look

Several celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj among others attended Richa and Ali’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the couple’s spokesperson had given a clarification regarding their wedding date and stated that they have already been “legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family”.