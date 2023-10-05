Home

Entertainment

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s Wedding To Turn Into A Documentary

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s Wedding To Turn Into A Documentary

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of the 2013 film Fukrey. After becoming good friends, the two finally got into a relationship in 2015.

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal’s wedding documentary. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among the few Bollywood couples who believe in making their own rules. The two have been shelling couple goals ever since making their relationship public back in 2017. After being in a relationship for more than half a decade the lovebirds finally took the plunge in 2022. Now, the fans will be able to enjoy their wedding festivities in the form of a documentary. If a Hindustan Times report is to be believed, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be turning their wedding into a documentary titled, RiAlity.

Trending Now

According to reports, the initial glimpse of their wedding documentary is expected to reach the audience on October 6. For the unversed, the date will mark the couple’s 1st wedding anniversary.

You may like to read

Talking about the documentary, the actress revealed that while weddings are expected to be a fairytale affair, in reality, they combine a lot of emotions including joy, anxiety, and excitement, among other things. “Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience,” she told HT.

Made under the direction of Rahul Singh Datta, the documentary is likely to capture the candid experience behind the nuptials. RiAlity will most likely be out by either late this year or early next year.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities incorporated a touch of Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. The sneak peeks of their nuptials even went viral on social media. Announcing their wedding, the couple informed that they were legally married for around two years, but were unable to host the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s Love Story

Now, let us learn how Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fell in love. The two first met on the sets of the 2013 laughter ride, Fukrey. After getting well as co-stars, these two soon became good friends and got fond of each other. Later on, the couple could not deny their feelings for one another.

Going by the reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got into a relationship in 2015 and made their relationship public in 2017 as the two were spotted together at the premiere of Victoria and Abdul.

They recently appeared together in Fukrey 3, where Ali Fazal was only seen doing a special appearance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES