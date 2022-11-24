Richa Chadha Breaks Silence on Her Galwan Tweet Controversy, Says ‘Nanaji Was a Fauji’ – Official Apology Note

Richa Chadha writes a long apology note after her tweet mentioning 'Galwan' creates an uproar on social media. The actor talks about her family's legacy and those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Richa Chadha Breaks Silence on Her Galwan Tweet Controversy, Says 'Nanaji Was a Fauji' - Official Apology Note

Richa Chadha’s official apology on Galwan tweet: Richa Chadha found herself in the middle of a controversy when she tweeted ‘Galwan says hi’ while commenting on the statements made by Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi. Her tweet created a grand uproar on Twitter with people demanding her boycott and calling her ‘shameful’ and ‘disgraceful’ in several posts. Richa was accused of mocking the sacrifice of the Jawans during the 2020 Indo-China clash of Galwan and disrespecting the Indian army. However, in her latest statement now, the actor apologised for her tweet.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a big note, explaining how she belongs to the family of those who have given their lives for the country. Richa wrote that if her tweet has caused any kind of distress to anyone, then it should be known that it was unintentional and she is apologising for the same.

RICHA CHADHA’S OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON ‘GALWAN’ TWEET CONTROVERSY

In her apology note, she mentioned that her maternal grandfather was shot with a bullet in the leg during the Indo-China war. Richa’s apology note read, “Even though it can never be my intention, in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood (sic).”

She added that her family has gone through troublesome times after members were martyred for the country. She said, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me (sic).”

The apology came after Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jain filed a police complaint against the actor’s tweet, demanding her arrest in the case. Richa’s tweet was deemed ‘anti-national’ by many people on social media including several politicians and political workers.

WHAT IS THE CONTROVERSY AROUND RICHA CHADHA’S GALWAN TWEET?

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to Defence Minister Rajnath Shinde’s previous address in which he said the Indian army’s goal is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir now. He said, “We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan (sic).” Adding his bit to the statement by the minister, Dwivedi said on Tuesday, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it (sic).”

He also said, “The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply (sic).”