Richa Chadha Under Fire For Tweeting ‘Galwan Says Hi’ And Allegedly Mocking Indian Army

Richa Chadha's tweet has invited a new controversy on social media. She writes 'Galwan says hi' as Lt General Upendra Dwivedi talks about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Richa Chadha Under Fire For Tweeting 'Galwan Says Hi' And Allegedly Mocking Indian Army

Richa Chadha controversy: Actor Richa Chadha has found herself in the middle of a new controversy after her latest tweet upset a section of social media users. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a statement made by the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and invited back the ire of many on Twitter. In his statement to the media, Dwivedi was speaking about the Indian army being ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

RICHA CHADHA’S CONTROVERSIAL TWEET

‘Galwan says hi,’ said Richa in a tweet while sharing the viral statement by the Lt. General. As soon as the actor made that tweet, all hell broke loose on Twitter and netizens started slamming her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the Galwan incident and mocking the sacrifice of the soldiers during the 2020 clash between India and China. BJP’s Majinder Singh Sirsa added to the entire outrage and wrote that Richa should be ashamed of her tweet. His tweet read, “Disgraceful tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified (sic).”

RICHA CHADHA’S TWEET CREATES UPROAR ON TWITTER – ALL ABOUT THE CASE

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement was made with reference to Defence Minister Rajnath Shinde’s previous address in which he said the Indian army’s goal is to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir now. He said, “We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan (sic).” Adding his bit to the statement by the minister, Dwivedi said on Tuesday, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it (sic).”

He also said, “The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply (sic).”

Richa’s tweet made all the sleeping hashtags against Bollywood rise again. #BoycottBollywood has started to trend again as we write this story. Your thoughts on the entire incident?