Richa Chadha Defends Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh came under the radar of notorious trolls post India's defeat at the Ind Vs Pak match at the Asia Cup 2022. The cricketer was criticised for dropping Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over. Actor Richa Chadha known for her unfiltered and upfront opinions on socio-political issues came to Arshdeep's defense as he was being trolled for India's defeat in the Asia Cup. Richa called out the netizen an 'armchair critic' who had called Arshdeep a 'traitor' and 'loser'. The actor also cheered Arshdeep and told him not to be bothered by internet trolls in her tweet. There was a huge controversy in the past few days as a section of netizens accused Arshdeep for dropping an easy catch.

RICHA CHADHA HAILS ARSHDEEP SINGH

As Richa came to Arshdeep's defense she slammed the troll and captioned her tweet as "Ugly, paunchy, loser who could be outrun by a snail has the audacity to badmouth a player. F.O. armchair critic. Your life is #jhand, stop venting on others. Arshdeep paaji, tussi koi lod na lo (Don't stress). Love you." Besides Richa, Ayushmaan Khurana, Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag and Varun Grover also came forward in support of Arshdeep. The tweet is not available as Richa had quote tweeted the troll who had criticised Arshdeep. The person seems to have deleted his tweet.

According to a recent report, Richa is all set to tie the knot with her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal this month. Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal to Tie Knot THIS September – Check Dates, Venue, Guest List

