Actor Richa Chadha who had sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for dragging her name in Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment controversy has now filed a lawsuit in High Court against Payal Ghosh, KRK –Kamaal R Khan, and a news channel for making derogatory statements against her. Richa has also sought a monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from them as damages. Richa Chadha has asked for a permanent and interim relief from Payal Ghosh, KRK and a news channel from publishing defamatory comments in connection with disputes between the actor and Anurag Kashyap.

According to TOI's report, Chadha in her plea has stated that they have allegedly dragged her into claims against a third person that is false and frivolous. On Monday, during the hearing, no one appeared on behalf of Payal Ghosh. As a result, the HC has asked the actor to send fresh personal notice to the respondents and service through emails. The case has been adjourned till October 7, 2020, and the court has asked for the documents to be served again.

KRK had posted interview videos on his account with a slew of defamatory tweets. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Chadha says it was "evil and misogynistic" on Ghosh's part to comment on her appearance to "lynch" her hard-earned reputation in order to wrongfully gain publicity

Richa Chadha has also sought withdrawal of the defamatory videos and tweets besides public apology on social media. She further adds that it has been done with the intent to cause damage to the goodwill she has acquired in the film industry. Chadha further told the court that the loss to her reputation is continuous and irreparable. She added that she has faced humiliation and stress because of the same.

Payal in her statement claimed that the filmmaker told her that actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill, Huma Quereshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected same from her. Speaking about Richa’s legal notice, Payal told Bollywood Hungama, “That is not my version, that is what Anurag Kashyap told me. I said what he told me. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know the other girls. I don’t have any idea about the others. I didn’t even know them personally, so why should I take their name? Who are they? There is no question of anybody’s name from my side. It is him who told me,” she said, adding, “She (Richa Chadha) should go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name.”