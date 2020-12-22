Shakeela biopic new song Taaza out: The brand new song Tazaa from the film Shakeela featuring Richa Chadha has been released. In the song, Richa Chadha can be seen flaunting her belly dance. As the video’s narrative shows the glimpses of highlights of Shakeela’s on screen and off screen life and rise to stardom. Based on the life of the adult film star, who rose from rags to riches and her downfall is a shocking true story directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Speaks on Using Abusive Language in Shows Like Mirzapur, Says 'Onus is on Creators And Actors'

The song features the voices of singers Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan and Veer Samarth and has been penned by lyricists Kumaar and Saheb Khan.

There are stills of Richa Chadha dressed in blouses with plunging necklines. Shakeela features Richa as the eponymous adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the '90s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Watch the song Tazaa:

The film is set for a theatrical release across 5 languages on Christmas, 25th December. The film is produced and presented by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO movies.

Apart from Richa Chadha, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai and Pankaj Tripathi. It has been directed by Indrajith Lankesh.