Prakash Raj Reacts to Galwan Controversy, Says ‘Richa Chadha is More Relevant Than Akshay Kumar’

Prakash Raj condemned Akshay Kumar's behaviour for calling out Richa Chadha over her Galwan comment- Check Tweet!

Richa Chadha Galwan Controversy: Prakash Raj Condemns Akshay Kumar's Behaviour For Calling Out Actress

Richa Chadha Galwan Tweet Controversy: Actor Akshay Kumar was criticized by Prakash Raj on Friday for slamming Richa Chadha for her remarks over the 2020 Galwan clash, which resulted in the deaths of several Indian Army soldiers. The South actor reacted to Akshay’s tweet and wrote, “Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking.”

PRAKASH RAJ CRITICIZES AKSHAY KUMAR

Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking https://t.co/jAo5Sg6rQF — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

Prakash Raj further came in support of Richa Chadha and wrote, “Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha… we understand what you meant.”

PRAKASH RAJ COMES IN SUPPORT OF RICHA CHADHA

Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha … we understand what you meant https://t.co/2ehUx2v46Y — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 25, 2022

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to call out Richa Chadha and shared a screenshot of her comment. Along with the photo, he attached his statement that read, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.”

AKSHAY KUMAR SLAMS RICHA CHADHA FOR HER COMMENT

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Richa Chadha responded to Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s declaration that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out any instructions to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday. Lt. General Dwivedi made his remarks in reaction to the Defence Minister’s earlier speech, in which he reaffirmed New Delhi’s determination to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), promising that all refugees will regain their homes and lands.

Lt General Dwivedi said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it.” Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Galwan says hi.” As soon as she posted this, social media erupted, with individuals attacking her for allegedly insulting the army by bringing up the India-China conflict in 2020.

On Thursday, Richa issued an apology statement through a tweet and wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

RICHA CHADHA APOLOGISES FOR HER COMMENT

She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

(With ANI inputs)