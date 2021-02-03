After international pop icon Rihanna tweeted about the farmers’ protest, it was teen social activist Greta Thunberg who extended her support to the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws. Thunberg took to her Twitter account on Tuesday night and wrote: “We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India”. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha reacted to Greta’s tweet. She replied with a “Yes” to Greta. Also Read - 'We Stand in Solidarity': After Rihanna, Activist Greta Thunberg Extends Support To Farmers' Protest



Rihanna on Tuesday had shared an article highlighting the Indian government’s latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services and wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. The 32-year-old singer’s tweet gained instant traction on Twitter, with more than one lakh retweets and two lakh likes within hours.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Lilly Singh lauded Rihanna for supporting farmers. However, Kangana Ranaut was the only one who talked negatively about Rihanna’s tweet. She wrote: “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA. Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.” Later, Ranaut was trolled over this.

The farmers’ protest started after the government passed three laws in the agriculture sector in September 2020. Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.