Actor Richa Chadha sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. In a statement, Chadha claimed that members of her legal team went to Ghosh's residence to hand over a hard copy of the notice, which she has refused to accept, following which they sent her a soft notice.

In the post, Richa wrote, "A soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyer's office, went to hand-deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of."

On Monday morning, Richa shared a statement on behalf of her lawyer that reads, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Anurag, Too, denied the allegations of sexual harassment and also released Lawyer’s statement, “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”