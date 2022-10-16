Richa Chadha’s birthday wish for his ‘baby boy’ Ali Fazal is all things love. The couple got recently married and yes! wedding pictures and videos are the biggest proof how adorable they look together. It’s Ali Fazal’s birthday today and his ladylove wished him in the sweetest way possible.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad’s Chemistry at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception is Unmissable, Fans Ask ‘Tum Kab Shadi Karoge?’

To wish Ali Fazal on his 36th birthday, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of their mushy moments and good times. Along with this, she penned down a sweet caption for him. Sharing the video, she wrote "Happy birthday baby boy 👦🏻 @alifazal9 ! Welcome to a life long party of two!!!"

Take a look:

Just to make this a bit more adorable, Ali Fazal shared a video on Instagram featuring himself and Richa Chadha. The star thanked everyone for their lovely birthday wishes and mentioned Richa Chadha in the end by dedicating wholesome love to her. Ali wrote "Dealing with October issues. Thank you so much for the lovely birthday wishes. This month has truly been a cosmic act of sorts. We experienced the whole spectrum of it. To my Nani, who is My biggest lesson, to my mother – my first audience and my last. Kya seekhe? – Sabr aur Shukr Baaki ka mahina tumhaare naam @therichachadha."

Fans Reactions

Fans were in an awe and showered the post with love. ‘You both look adorable’, ‘What a sweet couple’ fans wrote. While some dropped heart emoticons. For a long time, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha kept their love story private. They did, however, make their relationship public in 2017 and have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They secretly registered their marriage and moved in together. The couple announced a few weeks ago that they had formalized their marriage in 2020 and are now celebrating their love with their dear ones.

Wishing Ali Fazal a Very Happy Birthday!