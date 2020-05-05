Leaked screenshots from an Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’ allegedly run by teenage South Delhi boys created outrage on social media. In the group, teenage boys shared graphic sexualisation pictures of underage women followed by lurid discussions and very casually talking about raping these women. Reacting on the news, Actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhaskar reacted to it. Also Read - Bois Locker Room: Delhi School Teen Held Over Horrifying Chatroom That Went Viral, Names 20 Other Members

Taking to Twitter, Richa called it a 'multi-faceted problem' and questioned the lack of sex education and how teenagers confuse porn with it. She tweeted, "This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon." (sic)

On the other hand, Swara Bhasker called it a ‘tale of how toxic masculinity starts young’. She further says that ‘ we need to attack the mentality that creates rapists’. She tweeted, “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!” (sic)

Mallika Dua shared an open letter on the incident and wrote, “I’ve been reading about this ‘boys locker room’ and it just scares me to think how many men and boys across ages must be running such groups, online or offline where they joke about raping women among other unmentionable things.” She further urges for the need for sex education and writes “Sex education in school is a joke. Sex Education in most homes is a taboo. We are reprimanded for not scoring in unit tests but no teacher is truly invested in building character and substance.”



Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning “gang rapes”. Based on the information provided by the minor during questioning, police teams have been set to various parts of the National Capital Region. After the police registered the case, many students in the group have gone underground. The one who has been nabbed so far is a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi. “22 other boys have also have been identified and they would be called for investigation,” the police said on Tuesday. The detained accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Earlier on Monday, the police received a complaint from the principal of a prominent school in South Delhi’s Saket at the Saket police station requesting a probe into the matter, the same was forwarded to the Cyber Cell thereof.