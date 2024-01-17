Home

Richa Chadha Talks About Indigo Flight Chaos, ‘Common Citizens Suffer…’ – Check Post!

Richa Chadha Talks About Indigo Flight Chaos, ‘Common Citizens Suffer…’ – Check Post!

Richa Chadha talked about the nationwide flight delays and the overworked airport employees. She also highlighted on the aviation industry's monopoly.

Richa Chadha Talks About Indigo Flight Chaos, 'Common Citizens Suffer...' - Check Post!

Richa Chadha disclosed that she had experienced airline delays after Radhika Apte and Ranvir Shorey. A few days ago, Apte talked about her awful experience at the airport, admitting that after the aircraft was delayed, she and her fellow passengers were imprisoned in an aerobridge for more than an hour. Numerous other celebrities revealed that their planes had experienced hours-long delays throughout the last few days. The ‘Fukrey‘ star said she had boarded three flights in the preceding three days on X (formerly known as Twitter). Richa Chadha noted that although her international flight left on schedule, her local planes experienced delays.

Speaking about the continuing dispute over delayed flights, the actress suggested that it’s possible that Indigo’s concerns were heightened by the recent air show in Mumbai and the fog in New Delhi. Richa Chadha said, “On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, @IndiGo6E, delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem. On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India – Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended. I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence).”

“Lesson: Monopoly – whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership – creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it 💋haina ? 🤷🏻‍♀️(sic),” she concluded.

Richa Chadha Faces Flight Delay:

On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem. On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of… — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 17, 2024

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey said that he was ‘fed lies’ by an airline for about ten hours because the aircraft he was supposed to take on a specific day instead took off the next day, leaving him and several other enraged and frustrated passengers stuck at the airport. Radhika Apte also posted pictures of herself and her fellow travellers locked within the aerobridge of an IndiGo flight to Bhubaneswar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on social media on January 13.

