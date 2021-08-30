South Korea: BTS Boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity and are widely loved around the world. Needless to say, this K-pop septet is one of the richest in the world. But do you know who among all these group members is the wealthiest?Also Read - BTS ARMY Celebrates 3000 Days of K-pop Group's Entry Into The World of Music, 'I Love You 3000' Trends

As per a report in Seoul Space, BTS members have a base salary of $8 million a year. They also hold shares of HYBE stock which are valued at an additional $8 million for each member. Apart from being a member of globally famous BTS, these members also release their own singles and albums. They also earn through endorsements and special appearances. If reports are to be believed, BTS member J-Hope is the richest among all with a net worth of around $26 million. He is followed by Suga with a net worth of around $25 million dollars.

J-Hope

He is the richest BTS member whose estimated net worth is around $26 million. J-Hope also owns a luxury apartment in Seoul which is valued at around $2.2 million. Also Read - BTS Jimin Reveals How It Was To Perform In Empty Stadium, Painful!

Suga

J-Hope is followed by Suga with a net worth of around $25 million dollars. Suga has also written and produced over 70 songs.

RM

The BTS leader, RM has an estimated net worth of $22 million. RM has written over 130 songs and has also released a solo mixtape along with U.S. rapper Warren G.

Jimin

BTS Jimin earns no less. He has an estimated net worth of $20 million. He also owns one of the most expensive apartments in South Korea at the “Nine One Hannam” apartment complex. Jimin had purchased this apartment without any loan for 5.9 billion won or around $5.3 million.

Jungkook

Jungkook aka Jeon Jeong-kook’s estimated net worth is around $20 million. Reportedly, the singer also purchased an apartment in Seoul by paying $1.7 million in cash.

V

V aka Kim Tae-Hyung is one of the most loved group members. He has also acted in several Korean dramas and has a net worth of $19 million.

