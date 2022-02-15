Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been creating waves since their Bigg Boss OTT journey began. Within the controversial reality programme, the duo built a romantic connection. The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together in Alibaug. Shamita and Raqesh hailed each other’s significance in their lives on their respective Instagram accounts. We couldn’t help but notice that no one other than Raqesh Bapat’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacted to his post for Shamita.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty Summoned By Andheri Court Over Non-Repayment Of Loan

The lovebirds can be seen seated next to one other and engrossed in each other’s gaze in the video. Raqesh has shared a very cute caption on a video with Shamita, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.” @shamitashetty_official happy valentine’s day #love #ShaRa.” Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty Plays Rapid Fire Round, Reveals Her Make-Up Preferences And Favorite Contestant In BB 15; Watch Video

Raqesh was seen holding Shamita’s hands and the two look happy as they spend some quality time together. In the background of the video, the song Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi from Gehraiyaan was playing. Bapat was dressed casually in denim, while Shetty donned a white dress elegantly. Ridhi dropped a cute comment on the post, “Be blessed you both! (evil eye amulet emoji).”

Shamita too posted a video of herself twirling with Raqesh on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, “Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family.” She used their hashtag ShaRa.

The adorable formed a strong connection on the Bigg Boss OTT and fans have been rooting for them ever since. The two never fail to shy away from expressing their love for each other. For the unaware, this isn’t the first time Ridhi extended her support for Raqesh and Shamita’s relationship. She had cheered the pair on multiple occasions while they were in the Bigg Boss house.

The couple is currently vacationing in Alibaug with Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. All of them were seen leaving for the getaway together.

Watch this space for more updates.