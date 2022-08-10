Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat Breakup: Bigg Boss couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat recently announced their breakup leaving their fans heartbroken. And while many respected their decision, some netizens blamed Raqesh Bapat’s ex wife Ridhi Dogra for their breakup. Ridhi had been receiving lots of hate comments and negativity on social media, ever since Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat announced breakup. But on Tuesday, Ridhi gave it back to the trollers in a strong social media post.Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Announce Their Breakup on Social Media After Their Mushy Pics go Viral

Calling out her trolls and urging Shamita and Raqesh’s fans to ‘stop this negativity’ Ridhi wrote: “Ok guys. I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post out marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves.”

She further added, “And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I am being constantly being pulled into is not even being remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity. I truly want to send you all love and healing. But of course…After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I am doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative and if beating me down helps you channelize your hurt. I’m happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all.”

Check Out Ridhi Dogra’s Post Below:

To whomsoever it may concern.

🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZdlpV4nEZ — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) August 9, 2022

For the uninitiated, Ridhi Dogra married Raqesh Bapat in 2011, but in 2019 they parted ways.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat found love on the reality-show Bigg Boss OTT last year, the duo recently announced their breakup after dating for a few months.