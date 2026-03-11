Ridhima Pandit sends legal notice to Vanshaj Singh after The 50 clash, alleges online abuse and death threats: 'Kya mentality...'

Television actor Ridhima Pandit has finally spoken about the controversy surrounding her legal notice to content creator Vanshaj Singh following their explosive clash on the reality show The 50. The argument, which first unfolded on the show, quickly spilled onto social media and escalated into a full-blown online feud.

In a recent interview, Ridhima revealed that the backlash she faced after the episode aired went far beyond criticism. According to the actress, she was subjected to intense trolling, abusive messages and even serious threats. The situation eventually pushed her to take legal action and approach the cyber police.

‘I tried to correct him like a younger brother’

Speaking about the incident, Ridhima said she was shocked by the level of hate directed at her. The actress explained that she had initially tried to address the situation calmly and respectfully. “I have never faced the kind of hate that is coming my way for not doing anything wrong. For just correcting someone’s behaviour. Ab agar mujhe pata hota ki ye insaan aise hain ki unke upar kuch asar hi nahi hone wala to main shayad apni energy waste bhi nahi karti,” she said.

Ridhima further shared that she had viewed Vanshaj as someone younger and tried to guide him with patience. “Maine as a chhota bhai samajh ke agar koi us umra ka hota aur agar mujhse baat karta to main zaroor bolti ki yaar ye galat hai. Aise mat baat karo aur maine bahut pyaar se samjhane ki koshish ki bhi thi jo camera pe dikhai bhi gayi hai. Aur uske baad jo unke taraf se reaction aaya, of course it was a lot of disrespect,” she explained.

Alleged podcast remark sparks further anger

The controversy deepened when Ridhima came across a podcast clip featuring Vanshaj. According to the actress, she was disturbed by what she described as a remark in which he allegedly joked about his mother being dead before calling it humour. Reacting strongly to the comment, Ridhima questioned the mindset behind such statements.

“Ab aap mujhe batayiye somebody who jokes about their mother being dead, unki kya mentality hai?” she asked. The remark struck a personal chord for the actress, whose own mother has passed away. Ridhima said she was particularly hurt that her family was being dragged into the controversy.

Actress claims she received threats online

Ridhima also revealed that the online trolling soon escalated into something far more serious. According to her, she began receiving abusive messages along with alleged death threats and r*pe threats. The actress said the harassment did not stop at her alone, as some of the messages also targeted her family members.

“I will stand up for my mother. I am not going to take this lying down. I have ways of handling it, and I will handle it,” she said firmly.

What triggered the controversy on The 50?

The dispute began during an episode of The 50, when Ridhima confronted Vanshaj about what she described as inappropriate behaviour. The exchange quickly turned into a heated argument on screen.

While reality shows often feature dramatic moments, the tension in this case continued even after the episode aired. Vanshaj later claimed that Ridhima had blocked him on Instagram, which further fuelled online discussions.

As the situation spiralled on social media, the actress said the trolling intensified, prompting her to take formal action.

Legal action and cyber police complaint

Following the wave of harassment, Ridhima decided to involve the authorities. Through her legal team, she issued a notice to Vanshaj Singh and filed a complaint with the cyber police. The actress is now seeking strict action against those responsible for the threatening and abusive messages circulating online.

For Ridhima, the decision to pursue legal action is not just about addressing the current dispute but also about sending a clear message that online harassment should not be taken lightly.