Rihanna Announces Pregnancy in Style: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Rocky took an epic trek in cold New York over the weekend to reveal she’s expecting her first child. Despite the cold, the 33-year-old ‘Diamonds’ singer and fashion tycoon flaunted her baby belly in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and torn jeans while her boyfriend beamed at her side in Harlem, where A$AP hails from.Also Read - Isko Shant Karo, Fans Say As Urfi Javed Wraps Herself in Silver Foil

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace. The photos were published by People. Also Read - Met Gala 2021: Rihanna's Balenciaga Overcoat, Fashion or Quilt?

Check their pictures:

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” Also Read - 'Shamefully Mocks Our God'! Rihanna Sparks Fresh Row After Her Topless Photo With Ganesh Pendant Goes Viral

(With inputs from AP)