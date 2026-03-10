Rihanna increases security after AR-15 gun attack on her Beverly Hills mansion, says 'It's scary...'

Even for a global superstar, danger can arrive at the most unexpected moments. Grammy-winning singer Rihanna reportedly faced such a chilling reality when her Beverly Hills mansion became the target of a gun attack, leaving the 38-year-old performer “freaking out” and prompting her to dramatically increase her personal security.

The incident took place when Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their children, RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki, were inside their home. According to reports, suspect Ivanna Ortiz allegedly fired at least 10 shots from an AR-15 rifle at the property before fleeing in a white Tesla. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident has understandably left the singer shaken.

Rihanna’s security measures and response

Sources told Page Six that Rihanna is taking serious precautions in the wake of the shooting. “The singer is taking extra security precautions and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the shooting,” said one insider, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

Another source added, “Rihanna doesn’t understand why her family was targeted… Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realise that something like this can still happen. (It was) terrifying (but Rihanna is thankful) everyone is safe.”

The suspect and the social media threat

Investigators revealed that Ortiz allegedly targeted Rihanna’s mansion just days after posting threatening messages on social media. According to the Daily Mail, on February 23, Ortiz shared an abusive post on Facebook, addressing the singer directly: “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”

Other posts reportedly showed Ortiz expressing frustration and anger toward Rihanna, describing the singer in derogatory terms.

Police investigation and arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Ortiz, who has a history of arrests in Florida for domestic violence, careless driving, and violating pretrial release conditions, has now been taken into custody and faces attempted murder charges. Radio dispatches indicated that at least 10 shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle before fleeing.

Police officers circulated a description over the radio, noting Ortiz had braids and wore a cream-colored blouse. A police helicopter later located a Tesla in a Sherman Oaks parking lot, where Ortiz was arrested.

Family safe, investigation ongoing

While the attack left the pop icon shaken, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their children are reported to be safe. The singer’s team is taking enhanced security measures to prevent any further threats. Investigators from the LAPD’s Robbery, Homicide Division continue to probe the incident, confirming that the case is under active investigation.

For a star whose life is usually lived in the public eye, the terrifying gun attack serves as a stark reminder that fame does not insulate one from danger, and that even the safest of homes can be vulnerable.