Rihanna Poses With Paps After Her Performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Says ‘Can’t Wait to Come Back’

After Rihanna's Performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Ceremony, She Was Spotted at Jamnagar Airport. Her Cute Antics With Paps Will Melt Your Heart.

After an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s extravagant pre-wedding celebration, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon. Donning pink paired with jade, the pop queen paired the look with a matching neckpiece and minimalist makeup as she made her way from the Jamnagar airport. When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied, “It was the best, can’t wait to come back to India, baby.” Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, “I loved it.”

The global pop sensation, not only showcased her star power but also won hearts with her down-to-earth and approachable demeanour. Several videos circulating on social media capture the singer posing amicably with paparazzi at the airport, creating a buzz about her warm and friendly interactions. In the videos, Rihanna is seen engaging with photographers, taking the time to pose for photos and even chatting with them. A paparazzo expressed surprise at Rihanna’s approachability, mentioning how he initially expected her to be a tough person to handle. To his delight, he discovered the opposite down-to-earth woman who not only tolerated the paparazzi but willingly clicked photos with many of them.

Watch Rihanna and her team’s videos from the Jamnagar Airport after the celebration

The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son.

The Barbadian singer made a dazzling entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances.



Eric Boots Greene, drummer in Rihanna’s team, also spoke to ANI about the pre-wedding event and said, “The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here.”

“The elephant part was amazing. We shout out to the family, ‘We love you’. The crowd was amazing. The energy was great. They received us well. They loved us. We love them, and we will be back one day in life. I enjoyed my time here. My favourite thing was the food served here,” said the team member.

Prominent music artist Rihanna arrived in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Thursday to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The pre-wedding functions, as expected, turned out to be traditional and grand as the guests experienced the beauty and taste of Indian culture.

The guest list included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab among others.

