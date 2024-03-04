Home

Rihanna Reacts To Viral Dance Video with Janhvi Kapoor From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala

Hollywood artist Rihanna who recently performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding gala dropped a comment on Janhvi Kapoor's viral 'Zingaat' dance video. Read along.

Jamnagar: The grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is no doubt the grandest wedding to be held in 2024. While many international celebrities and businessmen attended the pre-wedding bash. It was the Hollywood artist Rihanna made the headlines when she landed in India. While taking over social media, a viral video of Rihanna and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor grooving to the Zingaat song from the film Dhadak at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

Rihanna Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor’s Viral Dance Video

It was on Friday evening when Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s viral dance video to Zingaat song took over the internet. Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi captioned the video, “This woman is a Goddess. Stop it…goodbye (sic),” and it was recently that Rihanna dropped a comment on Janhvi’s video. On Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram handle, the Hollywood diva commented, “Love you.” In response to Rihanaa’s comment, Janhvi Kapoor replied with a queen emoji and wrote, “Ur (You are) my (queen emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna’s Viral Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Netizens On Social Media Go Bonkers After Watching Rihanna and Janhvi Dancing

While Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a silver metallic outfit, Rihanna dazzled in pink gown, she complimented her looks by covering her head with a hoodie. Netizens on Instagram went bonkers after witnessing Rihanna and Janhvi dancing to the popular Hindi number, ‘Zingaat’. An Instagram user commented, “It’s just 2 months in 2024 and we already here (sic).” Another user wrote, “Crossover we didn’t expect (sic).”

The third user wrote, “Nothing more expected from Janhvi Kapoor (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC (fire emoji) (sic).”Janhvi Kapoor’s father expressed, “Indian Queen with Caribbean Queen (sic).” ANother comment read, “Oh damnnn (fire emoji) (sic).”

For the unversed Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

On Day 1 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, Rihanna was all over the internet. The Hollywood diva performed her hit song at the event. Rihanna was spotted in a green outfit paired with a pink cap. It is also with noting that the artist decided to perform bare feet as it is the tradition practiced in India. A news article published in The Hindustan Times claimed that Rihanna charged Rs 52 crore to perform at the grand Indian wedding.

Apart from international celebrities, popular Bollywood faces and sports personalities were also spotted at the grand pre-wedding bash. Some of the names include Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

