Rihanna Sets the Stage Ablaze at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Spectacular Pre-Wedding Bash – Watch Videos

Watch Rihanna's powerful performance on 'Pour it Up,' 'Wild Things,' 'Diamonds,' and 'Work' at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony.

Jamnagar witnessed a dazzling night of stars and music as pop sensation Rihanna took center stage at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani extravaganza, known for its opulence, reached new heights with Rihanna’s electrifying performance, undoubtedly stealing the show. The private event, hosted in Jamnagar, featured Rihanna’s stellar dance moves, making her the undisputed highlight of the night. The crowd, visibly captivated, couldn’t contain their excitement as the R&B superstar performed a medley of her chart-topping hits, including ‘Pour it Up,’ ‘Wild Things,’ ‘Diamonds,’ and ‘Work.’ Videos of her performance quickly went viral on social media, showcasing Rihanna’s unparalleled stage presence and the infectious energy she brought to the festivities.

Dressed in a fluorescent green bodycon and a glittery gown, Rihanna not only showcased her musical prowess but also engaged with distinguished guests at Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding event. The singer, accompanied by her entourage, added to the glamour of the night with her dazzling outfit and charismatic stage persona.

Watch Rihanna’s performances here

Reports suggest that Rihanna, who arrived in Gujarat on February 29, is receiving a staggering payment of over Rs 74 crore for her show-stopping performance. The Ambanis, known for their extravagant celebrations, spared no expense in ensuring that this pre-wedding bash lived up to their grand reputation.

In addition to Rihanna’s performance, the pre-wedding festivities boasted another major highlight – a spellbinding act by renowned illusionist David Blaine. The star-studded guest list included celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, ‘Jawan’ director Atlee, and many others, making it one of the most glamorous events of the year.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, chose the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar as the venue for their pre-wedding celebrations. The three-day extravaganza, attended by close to 1,000 personalities from the Ambani and Merchant circles, continues to be the talk of the town.

This isn’t the first time an international music sensation has graced an Ambani wedding, as in 2018, Beyoncé took the stage at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet, setting the stage for yet another memorable musical performance at the Ambani celebrations.

