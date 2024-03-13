Home

Earlier this month, Rihanna travelled to Jamnagar to perform for Anant-Radhika's three-day pre-wedding celebration. Now, a video of the pop singer grooving to SRK's song 'Chaleya' has been making rounds on social media - WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Every fan of Bollywood was riveted to their social media handles, hoping to get a glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Jamnagar’s pre-wedding celebration. Huge baggage boxes of international singing phenomenon Rihanna arriving in Jamnagar to the three Khans performing live piqued people’s curiosity. Days after the festivities come to an end, a video of Rihanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan‘s Chaleya during Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration has gone viral. She was grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s song from his action film Jawan, which comes out in 2023. It appears like she was wearing a hooded, shimmering peach-coloured outfit. Grooving her leg to the hit tune, she is seen holding a drink. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, Orry, and soon-to-be bride Radhika were pictured enjoying the celebration in the backdrop.

Rihanna Grooves to Shah Rukh Khan to Chaleya:

Rihanna vibing on SRK’s Chaleya song at Ambani event pic.twitter.com/UZ57irC6M5 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 12, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emojis. They showered their excitement and outpour immense love on the viral video of Rihanna. One of the users wrote, “Same riri my fav song is a chatterbuster ik.” Another user said, “OMG THIS 😭❤️‍🔥 (sic).” The third user said, “SRK’s vocals on fireeee 🔥 (sic).”

Only a few days have passed since Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan’s picture became viral. At the pre-wedding celebration, RiRi was spotted clutching Shah Rukh tight as they posed for pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Rihanna at Ambani’s Bash:

OMG FINALLY!!! SHAH RUKH KHAN AND RIHANNA 💗 pic.twitter.com/MVQtEY54Y8 — R (@poeticbirdie) March 5, 2024

March 1st–3rd marked the nation’s largest and most extravagant pre-wedding celebration of the year. To participate in the celebrations and bestow blessings upon the soon-to-be-married pair, billionaires Nita and Mukesh Ambani invited over two thousand people to their homes in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Nearly all of the notable figures in the world, including Salman Khan, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Shah Rukh Khan, were on the impressive guest list. Their pre-wedding party began with a charitable meal for hundreds of people, and then they asked Rihanna to sing for their guests—her first performance in India.

A ton of videos of the global music phenomenon performing some of her favourite songs and even dancing on stage with the Ambanis appeared on social media. The three Khans of B-town, SRK, Salman, and Aamir Khan took centre stage with their flamboyant dancing skills during the sangeet, capping up the three-day Ambani celebrations.

