Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump: Rihanna, the Grammy-winning singer, debuted her baby bump in a new social media post on Thursday. RiRi's latest Instagram image, according to People Magazine, shows her wearing the same clothing she wore when she went out in New York on January 25 to get dinner for A$AP, who was working at the studio.

In the photo, Rihanna can be seen lifting up a football jersey to reveal her growing belly, letting her long, curly hair cascade over her shoulders as she lovingly stares at her bump. She can also be seen wearing long leather gloves. The singer captioned the image, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement earlier this week, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Take a look:

On Monday, the ‘We Found Love’ singer and her rapper boyfriend – who started dating in November 2020 – announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City. Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine on Monday. Added the source, “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

