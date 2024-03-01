Home

Rihanna to Get Mega Million-Dollar Fees For Her Performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Here's how much pop star Rihanna will earn from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding performance. Check the details.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies have kickstarted and global pop icon Rihanna is set to grace the occasion that is taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrated singer, known for her chart-topping hits and mesmerising performances, has reportedly been offered a staggering fee that we all want to know. Rihanna landed in Jamnagar yesterday with excess luggage and netizens have gone berserk after watching her big boxes at the airport. They want to know how much Rihanna is being paid for the performance.

Sources reveal that Rihanna, who is primarily a touring artist and seldom takes on private gigs, is gearing up for a spectacular show titled ‘An Evening in Everland,’ scheduled to kick off on March 1. The buzz surrounding Rihanna’s performance suggests that the set will feature a captivating medley of her renowned songs, including solo hits like ‘Diamonds.’ Notably, a significant portion of the allocated budget for her appearance has been allocated to the transportation of her elaborate stage equipment and multiple outfit changes for both Rihanna and her background singers.

Rihanna’s last notable performance was at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, which garnered immense attention, drawing close to 121.017 million viewers and solidifying its place as one of the most-watched Super Bowl events. This extravagant celebration is not the first time an international music sensation has graced an Ambani wedding. In 2018, Beyoncé took the stage at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet, reportedly earning close to $4 million (Rs 33 crore) for her electrifying performance.

As per a report in India Today, Rihanna will be paid between $8 to $9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her participation in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s prewedding ceremony.

Other artists at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s prewedding ceremony

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is expected to entertain the guests with his musical prowess, while world-renowned illusionist David Blaine is set to awe the audience with his mesmerising act.

The Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza has attracted a galaxy of stars, with celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, ‘Jawan’ director Atlee, and their families gracing the event, turning it into the most anticipated wedding of the year.

