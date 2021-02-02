New Delhi: Reacting to the ongoing agitation by farmers in India, international pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the farmers protest on the outskirts of Delhi and condemned the internet shutdown aimed at crippling the movement. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Bombay HC Grants Relief To Actor, Says 'No Coercive Action Till February 5'

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” tweeted the ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ singer, who has more than 100 million followers on Twitter, along with a news article about the internet blockade. Also Read - Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 3

The reaction comes from the pop star after internet services in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri were suspended on Saturday.

Reacting to Rihanna’s tweet, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA. Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

However, Rihanna isn’t the first celebrity to raise questions on the government over the farmers protest. Several others celebrities also have joined her in asking questions about the situation. They include Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra who earlier joined the list of celebrities who have extended support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

Other celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Reitesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta and others have already voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. However, the farmers along with the opposition parties allege that the farm laws were brought ‘without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus’.

In the wake of the enactment of these farm laws, thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Moreover, these farmers have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ‘mandi’ (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government after the violence last week ordered the removal of protesters from Ghazipur – which lies on the Delhi-UP border. They were ordered to leave by Thursday night.