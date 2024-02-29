Home

Rihanna’s Never-Ending Luggage Steals The Show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Netizens Ask ‘Pura Ghar Le Ayi?’

On Wednesday, the team of Rihana arrived at the Jamnagar in Gujarat. However, what stole the show was Rihana's luggage which was sent to the venue.

Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani will be tying the knot in July 2024. Before the wedding, various international stars including J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adam Blackstone and others arrived at Jamnagar. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Rihana and her luggage. Yes, Rihana is also a part of the grand festivities at the Ambani’s. The singer’s team arrived at the Jamnagar and also her luggage appeared. The video of the singer’s luggage started to surface online which is unbelievable.

The video whie internet shows massive luggage being transported in elaborate tableaus. The sizeable cabinets which looked like contained were seen handled with care as they moved out from the airport to the wedding venue. It remaich is doing rounds on thns a secret what all those massive containers consist of. Also, it is still unclear whether these containers consist of Rihana’s personal items or they are a part of the singer’s grand performance. The celebrated singer’s team had arrived earlier in Jamnagar.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, what was interesting was the comments that poured in on the post. The comments were extremely hilarious as users asked Rihana whether she had a plan to get settled down in India. While one user wrote, “Perform karney ayi ya Ghar basaney!” another commented, “Ghar shift kr rhi h kya didi ??” A user also wrote, “Love a woman who refuses to travel light!” Another hilarious comment read, “It seems like dahaj aur shagun sara Rehanna ki trf se hi aaya hai.”

Apart from Rihana, other famous international celebs such as J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adam Blackstone have been spotted at the venue. Apart from international stars, Bollwood stars inlcuding such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will be gracing the celebration with their respective families.

Pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled from March 1st to 3rd. Prior to these celebrations, on Wednesday, the couple engaged in philanthropic activities. The initial event of their pre-wedding celebrations, known as ‘Anna Seva,’ marked the beginning of the ceremony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.