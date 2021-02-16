International pop star Rihanna, who recently won millions of hearts by supporting farmers of India and created a place in everyone’s heart, did something shameful today, on February 16. She stunned her fans and followers on social media by going all topless in a new picture. She shared a topless picture and just wore lavender coloured satin shorts. She completed her look with accessories, not just with simple accessories, but by wearing a statement Ganpati pendant with a pearl necklace. Netizens were quick to notice that the huge pendant on the singer’s chain was, in fact, a diamond-studded Lord Ganesha idol. this didn’t go down with the social media and she was trolled brutally over her look. While sharing the picture, Rihanna wrote: “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” and tagged her label @savagexfenty”. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha 'Appreciates' Mia Khalifa For Her Tweet Over Farmers' Protest, Talks About Sonakshi Sinha

Social media users, mostly Indians who are her fans said that they love her but she cannot use their religion and Lord Ganesha like this. "Rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that Ganesh figurine at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us Hindus," one of the Twitter user commented". The boxers come with the body?" while stand up comic Carly Aquilino wrote, "Are u KIDDDDIIIIIINNNNGGGG 😍".

Even BJP leader Ram Kadam bashed popstar Rihanna for sharing a topless photo with a Lord Ganpati idol pendant. "It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her", he wrote.

It’s appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021 in maligning India’s image. Will they criticise her or the hunger for power is bigger than beloved Lord Ganpati? — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

Rihanna tweets a topless photo of herself wearing a Ganesha pendant:

Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others. — daakkuuu (@Presenjeet26) February 15, 2021

Why rahul gandhi silent about #Rihanna insulting hindus. Post topless pic wearing lord ganesha locket. https://t.co/7TZZliWms1 — mohit chopra (@mohitchopra754) February 16, 2021

#Rihanna supporting #FarmersProtest by posing topless wearing only Lord Ganesh Necklace? Canadian Jagmeet Singh is #Rihanna‘s good friend must give her directions to wear only Lord Ganesh as pendant & Hindu #Farmers in protest celebrates when @Rihanna tweeted about #KisanAndolan. pic.twitter.com/IFPlPO82Wf — Gulshan Sirohi (@SirohiGulshan) February 16, 2021