International pop star Rihanna, who recently won millions of hearts by supporting farmers of India and created a place in everyone's heart, did something shameful today, on February 16. She stunned her fans and followers on social media by going all topless in a new picture. She shared a topless picture and just wore lavender coloured satin shorts. She completed her look with accessories, not just with simple accessories, but by wearing a statement Ganpati pendant with a pearl necklace. Netizens were quick to notice that the huge pendant on the singer's chain was, in fact, a diamond-studded Lord Ganesha idol. this didn't go down with the social media and she was trolled brutally over her look. While sharing the picture, Rihanna wrote: "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl" and tagged her label @savagexfenty".
Social media users, mostly Indians who are her fans said that they love her but she cannot use their religion and Lord Ganesha like this. "Rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that Ganesh figurine at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us Hindus," one of the Twitter user commented". The boxers come with the body?" while stand up comic Carly Aquilino wrote, "Are u KIDDDDIIIIIINNNNGGGG 😍".
Even BJP leader Ram Kadam bashed popstar Rihanna for sharing a topless photo with a Lord Ganpati idol pendant. "It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her", he wrote.
Rihanna tweets a topless photo of herself wearing a Ganesha pendant: