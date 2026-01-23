Home

Rimi Sen says Dhoom co-star John Abraham ‘didn’t know how to act’ but knew his limitations: ‘He chose roles where he looked good’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that makes to the forefront, there’s a lot that happens behind the surface that doesn’t make it to the spotlight. One such similar story is of John Abraham. Recently, actor Rimi Sen opened up about her Dhoom co-star John Abraham and revealed how his career was shaped by intelligence and self-awareness. Rimi Sen revealed that John wasn’t a perfect actor from the start, but instead of pretending, he strategically planned his journey carefully.

‘He was a model and didn’t know how to act.’

Explaining how John started his career, Rimi said, “In the beginning of his career, he was a model and didn’t know how to act. People used to talk about it, but he didn’t say anything.” Rimi revealed that John never took criticism in a negative spirit or tried to defend himself publicly. Instead, he focused on working silently and choosing roles that suited his strengths.

Choosing roles that played to his strengths

Rimi further revealed how John was smart about selecting his projects. She said, “He chose roles in which he looked good, where he didn’t have to act much, mostly action films. He did things that made him look good so that people couldn’t question what he was doing.”

Rimi Singh on John Abraham’s intelligence

Praising his mindset, Rimi added, “He was a very intelligent actor, I must say.” She explained that John knew about his strengths and shortcomings. Instead of forcing himself into complex roles, he allowed his craft to develop naturally with time and experience.

Learning to act slowly, step by step

Talking about growth, Rimi said, “Then, when he gained popularity, and people started recognising him, dheere dheere karte karte insaan acting seekh hi jaata hai (slowly, you learn acting).”

‘You gain experience in front of the camera.’

She added, “You gain experience in front of the camera after a while. After that, he took up roles that gave him a chance to act.” According to Rimi, once John became more confident, he began choosing roles that allowed him to explore deeper performances and showcase his growth as an actor. Rimi stressed, “He was strategically correct; he knew his limitations.” Rimi further added that it was John’s self-awareness that made him successful.

From actor to businessman and producer

Talking about his evolution, she said, “He became a businessman, moved into production, and even delivered hit films that had credibility.”

Rimi Sen’s own journey and reflection

With films like Dhoom, Hungama, and Phir Hera Pheri, Rimi Sen became a household name in the 2000s. She has now left Bollywood and moved to Dubai to run a real estate business.

