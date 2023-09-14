Home

Entertainment

Rio Kapadia, Best Known For Chak De India And Dil Chahta Hai, Dies at 66

Rio Kapadia, Best Known For Chak De India And Dil Chahta Hai, Dies at 66

Chak De India fame actor Rio Kapadia passed away at the age of 66.

Rio Kapadia, Best Known For Chak De India And Dil Chahta Hai, Dies at 66

Rio Kapadia dies at 66: Rio Kapadia, known for his roles in Chak De India and Dil Chahta Hai has passed away at the age of 66. The late actor’s friend confirmed his demise, as reported by India Today. Kapadia’s cremation will take place on September 15, 2023 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. He is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, kids Aman and Veer. He had worked with popular actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shimit Amin, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Vidyut Jamwal.

Trending Now

Kapadia portrayed the role of Mrunal Thakur’s father in Made in Heaven Season 2. He also worked in daily soaps like like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kutumb, Judwa Raja, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. The late actor also portrayed Queen Gandhari’s father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary’s Mahabharat. He was also known to be a sketch artist. He drew sketches of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Madhuri Dixit to name a few. On June 5, 2023, Kapadia updated his social media post, in which he shared pictures from his vacation to Europe with his family and friends.

You may like to read

CHECK RIO KAPADIA’S VIRAL SKETCHES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rio Kapadia (@riokapadia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rio Kapadia (@riokapadia)



May the belated soul rest in peace.

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES