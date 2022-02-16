Remembering Bappi Da: Bappi Lahiri popularly known as Bappi Da was a supremely-talented musician from India. His compositions, like his vocals, are legendary and era-defining. On Wednesday morning, the music composer, who was born on November 27, 1952, in the picturesque city of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, India, died in a Mumbai hospital. He was also recognised as the ‘King of Gold,’ in addition to being a musician. Bappi Da is well-known for his extensive jewellery collection. His distinctive and soulful voice offered Bollywood some of its best disco sounds. The famous vocalist has left us with a plethora of tunes to enjoy.Also Read - Legendary Singer And Music Composer Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Watch

Here are his 6 timeless songs that will be loved forever:

1. Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Dies of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) - All About This Condition

Another timeless classic by Bappi Da for the film Saaheb. S Janaki and Bappi Lahiri sang the song. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's Last Instagram Post - How he Recalled His Younger Days 2 Days Before Dying

embed

2. Yaad Aa Raha Hai

‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ is one of Bappi Da’s most popular songs. The song was used in the Bollywood film Disco Dancer, starring Mithun Chakraborty.

embed

3. Auva Auva, Koi Yahan Aha Nache

This is yet another song from Mithun Chakraborty starter ‘Disco Dancer.’ The film’s soundtrack was certified Platinum in India, which means it sold almost one million copies.

embed

4. Taki Taki

Taki oh Taki was composed by Lahiri for Himmatwala, which featured Jeetendra. Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle sang the song.

embed

5. Tamma Tamma Loge

This famous single from the film Thandedar features the voices of Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri. It was also modified for the film Badrinath Ki Dulahiya, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

embed

6. Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja

With his chart-topping music for the song Jimmy- Jimmy Aaja-Aaja, Lahiri became a global sensation. This song from the movie Disco Dancer became a great hit in Russia.

embed

He revolutionised film music and reigned supreme during the 80s. Invented a slew of great tunes that are still recognised today. His outstanding contributions will always be remembered and honoured.

Rest in peace Bappi Da!