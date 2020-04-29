Just when fans were giving a sigh of relief since his spokesperson rubbished the rumours of him being on the ventilator, Angrezi Medium star Irrfan Khan left all in shock as he died on Wednesday morning. Surrounded by his loved ones and family members, Irrfan passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was being treated for colon infection. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Life of Pie Actor Loses Battle With Neuroendocrine Cancer, a Rare Disease

In an official statement released by his team, on behalf of Irrfan Khan's family read, ""I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Although Irrfan couldn't make it even to the promotions of his latest release, Angrezi Medium, in March this year due to deteriorating health, it only worsened after he lost his mother three days ago. Irrfan first shared about suffering from the disease in March 2018, in a social media post. Here's a timeline on the actor's battle with neuroendocrine tumour which shows that he is a fighter in the truest sense.

March 5, 2018

Irrfan Khan left his fans in shock by taking to Twitter to tell his fans that he has contracted a rare disease and that he is undergoing further tests to reach a conclusive diagnosis. The Maqbool actor took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

March 16, 2018

Irrfan Khan revealed that he had been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour, the same form of cancer that late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was diagnosed with. The actor issued a statement announcing the same on Twitter and asked his fans to keep sending their good wishes. He also said in his statement that he is going out of the country to undergo treatment and hopes to return with new stories.

March 20, 2018

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan shared his first picture from London on Instagram which was a silhouette of himself. He captioned his picture with an inspiration poem of the famous poet, Rainer Maria Rilke. It read, “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke (sic).”

August 3, 2018

Though people were busy appreciating the star for his spectacular acting skill in then released Karwaan, Irrfan was undergoing the treatment of neuroendocrine tumor in London. In an interview, Irrfan shared his health update telling that he had undergone the fourth cycle of chemo and after six cycles he would have a scan. He added that the results were positive after the third scan. When people in India were praying for Irrfan’s speedy recovery, the actor stated that there is no guarantee of anybody’s life.

In an interview to ANI, the actor said, “My mind could always tell me to hang a kind of chip on your neck and say, “I have this disease and I could die in a few months or a year or two.” Or I could just avoid this conversation completely and live my life the way it offers me. And it offers so much.”

April 3, 2019

Actor Irrfan Khan released a statement thanking all those who supported him all these months when he was being treated for cancer. The actor took to social media to open his heart out on how it’s really important for a person to feel that he is loved. He has posted a happy picture of himself with the heartening note. Irrfan’s note read, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. ” He adds, “As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.” (sic)

April 8, 2019

Actor Irrfan Khan marked his return to the Bollywood industry by sharing a new visual from the sets of his then upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The actor played the role of a sweet-shop owner named Champak. In the still, he was seen dressed in his character, posing outside his small shop named GMB – Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar. Irrfan expressed his excitement while sharing the new image on social media. He wrote in the caption: “GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium” (sic).

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

February 12, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan released a set of few glimpses from Angrezi Medium. The actor, who was recovering from cancer, revealed that he was not sure about promoting Angrezi Medium. Irrfan said that the film was quite close to his heart and he wanted to interact with the audience through it but it didn’t seem possible that time. He added that life throws the most strange situations in your face when you are least expecting them to arrive.

In his heartwarming message, Irrfan further exclaimed that it’s so difficult to make a ‘lemonade’ when life offers lemons to you. Making fans tear up, the actor concluded his message by saying ‘wait for me…’. His full message read, “Angrezi Medium mere liye buhut khaas hai.. sach maniye, meri dil ki khawish thi ki iss film ko utni hee pyaar se promote karo jitni pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai lekin mere shareer mein kuch unwanted mehman baithe hue hai unse vartalap chal raha hai. Jaisa bhi hoga aapko iqtelah kar di jaayegi. Kahawat hai, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, bolne mien acha lagta hai par sach mein jab zindagi aapke haath mien neembu thamati hai na toh shikanji banana buhut mushkil ho jaata hai… lekin aapke pass aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa. Hume iss film ko ussi positivity ke saath banaya hai.. yeh film aapko hasaegi, rulaegi, sikhaye aur phir hasaegi.. be kind to each other.. and yes wait for me….” (sic)

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

March 3, 2020

in his latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the actor opened up on how his illness has brought him closer to the family, especially to his wife – Sutapa Das – for whom he “wants to live today”, who has dedicated herself entirely to his well-being. Irrfan had said, “What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.” The actor said his journey on the road to recovery had been memorable and a ‘roller-coaster ride’. He added that he had become more patient in life today and had learnt to remove ‘noises’ from his life by becoming selective. Irrfan said, ” It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body.”

March 11, 2020

Ahead of Angrezi Medium’s release, Irrfan was quoted by TOI, “The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me a lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly!” The actor went on to say that the entire experience of working on Angrezi Medium was quite special because he had approached acting like never before for this one.

March 13, 2020

On March 13, Angrezi Medium hit the cinema screens but the box office collects soon got affected due to the nationwide lockdown within a week. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan mentioned that Irrfan had no qualms with the release. The producer said he had a word with the actor about the issue and he was glad that people who watched it had good things to say. The chief of Maddock Films said Irrfan is ‘beyond all this’.

April 6, 2020

Irrfan shared about Angrezi Medium releasing digitally on Hotstar. Irrfan took to Twitter to announce the release of the film on the streaming platform. He wrote, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania (sic).”

April 25, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan‘s mother Sayeeda Begum passed away on in India and the actor, unable to fly down amid the coronavirus scare, attended the funeral through video conferencing. The actor has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for over a year. Irrfan couldn’t fly back home to Jaipur as international flights are suspended due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. A report in DNA revealed that he paid his last respect to his mother through video conferencing.

April 28, 2020

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to colon infection and he was currently in ICU. The 54-year-old actor, who was reported to be in New York for his cancer treatment, was in fact in Mumbai and has been unwell. His spokesperson said in a statement, “Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”.

April 29, 2020

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar confirms the bad news on Twitter. Irrfan died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where was under observation for colon infection. The filmmaker tweeted, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was Bollywood’s face in the West and as the industry mourns the loss of its finest gems, fans worldwide pray that he makes “the other side, a happier one.”

May his soul rest in peace!