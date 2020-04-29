The news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The actor, known for his breakthrough performances in Talvar, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Hindi Medium, among others, passed away on Wednesday, April 29. He was battling cancer for the past 2 years and was last seen in Angrezi Medium after he returned from London. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Last Words Before he Passed Away: "Amma Yahin Hain, Mujhe Lene Aai Hain" Will Wrench Your Heart

Irrfan Khan’s last rights took place at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon at around 3 pm and were performed by his sons Ayan and Babil. Other than family members, Bollywood celebs like Kapil Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mika Singh, among others were present at the funeral. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Laid to Rest at Mumbai's Versova Burial Ground

Not many celebs could attend Irrfan Khan’s funeral in Mumbai because of the nation-wide lockdown due to the massive coronavirus outbreak in the country and therefore there were not many people present at the funeral. Also Read - 'Loss to World of Cinema And Theatre,' Tweets PM Modi on Demise of Actor Irrfan Khan

A statement released by his family read, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai