Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo with late actor Salman Khan expressing his grief after the sad news of Irrfan Khan's demise on April 29.

Sharing a photo with Irrfan on his Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.." (sic)

Bollywood star SRK also took to micro-blogging site and expressed his feelings. Sharing a photo with Irrfan on his official Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, several Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nimrat Kaur, among others also took to social media and gave their condolences.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also tweeted after Irrfan’s demise and wrote, “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered.”

Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, will always be remembered for his amazing performances in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Talvar, Life In A Metro, Piku, Hindi Medium, among many others. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in London. He came back to India in February before the release of his last movie Angrezi Medium.