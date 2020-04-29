Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable photo with late actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday morning. Sharing a photo with Irrfan on Twitter, SRK wrote, “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u.” Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: When He Gave Up Cricket as he Couldn't Afford a Rs 200 Ticket

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in 2009 film Billu and shared a special bond since then.

Other Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur, Salman Khan, among others also expressed their feelings. Big B, who was Irrfan’s co-star in Piku, tweeted, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan. This is a most disturbing and sad news… An incredible talent… A gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema. Left us too soon. Creating a huge vacuum. Prayers and duas.”

Irrfan Khan will always be remembered for his amazing performances in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Talvar, Life In A Metro, Piku, Hindi Medium, among many others. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in London for almost 2 years and faught cancer like a warrior.