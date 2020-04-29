Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in London for almost 2 years, passed away after being admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He was taken to the hospital because of colon infection and the news of demise has come as a shock for everyone. Also Read - Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Old Chat With Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Dealt With His Condition With Humour And Wit'

Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, is known for his remarkable performance in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Talvar, Life In A Metro, Piku, Hindi Medium, among many others, was a legendary actor. However, it is not known to many that before becoming an actor, Irrfan was training to be a cricketer and wanted to follow cricket as his passion.

On the chat show Son of Abish in 2017, Irrfan had revealed that he wanted to take up sports but couldnt persue it because he did not have money. "My captain liked my bowling, so he made me a bowler. I don't know. He used to tell me, 'Throw me a nice one…' I used to just throw the ball and somehow used to get a couple of wickets," he said.

Because of his talent, Irrfan was selected to play in the Col CK Nayudu tournament, for players under the age of 23. “I was selected in one of the tournaments – CK Nayudu. The situation in my house was such that I had to lie to go and play, and make excuses when asked where we were. So it wasn’t encouraged to have a career in sports,” he said.

Irrfan was forced to give up on his cricket dreams when he could not afford a ticket to travel to Ajmer for the tournament. “When I was selected, the team had to travel from Jaipur to Ajmer, and I needed Rs 200-250. I couldn’t arrange for it. So that day, I realised that I couldn’t pursue this,” he said.