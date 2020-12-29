Bollywood’s controversial queen and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining the audience ever since she entered the house. A new promo video for Bigg Boss 14 shows contestants rolling with laughter at Rakhi Sawant’s antics. In the clip, Rakhi could be seen cutting potatoes and telling Rahul Vaidya the benefits of the vegetable. She said potatoes are good for health and those who gas problems, should eat one. When Rahul asked her whether one should eat potato evertime, she said yes, ofcourse, it helps in preventing heart blockage. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Also Confessed His Family Disassociated Him After Talking About Bisexuality in Public

Alloo khane se ander se acid ke keede mar jaate, alloo kha ke heart ka blockage khul jata hai, jab alloo khate hai, tab pet me gas hoti hai, uske bad vo gas heart ke taraf aati hai, fir heart mein dard hota hai, jab heart me dard hota hai ander ka blockage khulta hai, fir muh se ‘aah’ karke Dakar nikalti hai’. The Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya laughed at her. She said, I have done MBBS. Also Read - After Vikas Gupta Revelation, Netizens Question Priyank Sharma About His Sexuality

The funny part comes now, when Rahul asked her the full form of MBBS. She said I’ll tell later and the latter goes out in the garden area saying that she wants to sneeze. Then she asks Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik the full form, and surprisingly even they didn’t know. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Gets Trolled For 'Exposing' Priyank Sharma by Talking About His Sexuality- Latest Bigg Boss 14 Scoop!

Shukla says it is something biological science and Rakhi leaves. Aly Goni asks her again the full form of MBBS and she said ‘Medical Medicines Bachelors of Science’. Rahul Vaidya asks her where is the other B. Rakhi says whatever it is and they laugh out loud. The hilarious video has gone viral on social media and has garnered over 5,47,967 views on Instagram. The audience have rolled with laughter after watching rakhi’s antics.

Watch the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Check out the reactions from netizens:

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14!