Actor – Director Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday at 4:24 pm in Hyderabad. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. The Drishyam director was only 50-years-old. His close friends from the film industry and fans have mourned the demise of the late director. Nishikant’s friend and actor Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to confirm the news. He wrote, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace”, his tweet read. Also Read - Actor-Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away at 50 in Hyderbad Due to Liver Complications

Riteish had earlier took to social media to debunk the reports of the Kamat passing away on the morning of August 17, stating that he was critical and put on a ventilator. Also Read - Director Nishikant Kamat Critical And on Ventilator, Confirms Hospital



Ajay Devgn, who starred in Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam, tweeted: “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p”

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat”

Extremely sad to know that my friend Director actor #NishikantKamat is no more. I knew him since his theatre days… an ace story teller and a grounded beautiful being…. gone too soon.

Will miss U dost.

ॐ शांति !

You’ve gone too soon, Nishikant!

There were still so many stories that needed to be told! You will be remembered through your creations!

Especially #MumbaiMeriJaan which is sheer brilliance! Your CINEMA will be missed!

Nishikant Kamat ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with Mumbai Meri Jaan and went on to helm critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Force, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Julie 2 among others. He had also acted in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome.

Dombivali Fast had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. Kamat has also acted in Marathi films like Saatchya Aat Gharat, among others.

The filmmaker was also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for the 2022 release.