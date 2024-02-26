Home

RIP Pankaj Udhas: Celebs, Politicians Mourn Demise of The Legendary Ghazal Singer

Pankaj Udhas’ Death: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, Padma Shri Awardee, died at 72 on February 26, 2024 due to prolonged illness. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas’ daughter Nayaab shared a statement on social media which read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”

Pankaj Udhas’ death news left everyone in shock. His team confirmed that he died on the morning of February 26 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. “Pankaj Sir was suffering from prolonged illness and wasn’t keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital,” his team told IndiaToday.in.

From singers, actors to politicians, celebs, with heavy heart, took to social media to mourn the demise of the ghazal maestro. Shankar Mahadevan shared his disbelief with the news portal and said, “Oh My god, this is so shocking, a terrible loss to the music industry. I’m not able to reconcile this loss.”

Sonu Nigam expressed how he has lost a part of his childhood withe sudden demise of Pankaj Udhas. He wrote, “One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Anoop Jalota writes, “Shocking …. Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Shocking 😞…. Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

Sona Mohapatra shared a throwback picture with Pankaj Udhas and wrote, “Full of grace & a thorough gentleman, I met Pankaj Udhas jee when he had invited me to perform at his Khazana Ghazal Festival. While many of us know him as a singer and performer, he was also a composer par excellence with super hits like – Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, Chand Jaisa #OmShanti (sic).”

Full of grace & a thorough gentleman, I met Pankaj Udhas’ jee when he had invited me to perform in his Khazana Ghazal Festival. While many of us know him as a singer,performer, he was also a composer par excellence with super hits like – Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, Chand Jaisa #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/fQGv8niNil — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2024

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur mourbed the loss of the veteran singer. He shared, “Deeply saddened with the news of the passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of ghazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere… pic.twitter.com/pg82FxMwM8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 26, 2024

May his soul rest in peace.

