Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away today on February 9 due to a heart attack. The 58-year-old actor, producer and director was popularly known as Chimpu Chacha. Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Singh announced the sad news today on her social media. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered an attack. Randhir Kapoor too confirmed the news to ETimes. He said, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.” Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor, 58, Dies of Massive Heart Attack

Shocked at the sudden demise of Rajiv Kapoor, celebrities and people from the industry reacted to the death news. From Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan to Lata Mangeshkar, several celebs mourned.

Neha Dhupia wrote, “So so sorry to hear this.” Actress Sophie Choudhary commented, “Omg I am so so sorry to hear this Deepest condolences to the entire family. May his soul RIP”. Sonia Razdan said, “So sorry to hear this.”

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief with a tweet saying, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana.”

“Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace,” Tusshar Kapoor tweeted.

Divya Dutta tweeted, “That’s a terribly shocking news. RIP Rajeev kapoor.”

Taran Adarsh: “Heartbreaking… RIP #RajivKapoor… Son of legendary #RajKapoor sahab… Brother of #RandhirKapoor and #RishiKapoor… Had acted in #EkJaanHainHum [debut] and #RamTeriGangaMaili… Directed #PremGranth… Om Shanti”

Rajiv Kapoor starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

May his soul rest in peace.