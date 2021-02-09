Actor Rajiv Kapoor, fondly known as Chimpu’s untimely death at the age of 58 has left the entire Bollywood industry shocked. Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother died as he suffered a massive heart attack, actor-sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to pay her condolences. The sudden death left Twitter shocked and flooded the internet with condolences and prayers. Also Read - 'Broken But Strong'! Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays Tribute To Uncle Rajiv Kapoor With Unseen Picture

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family” Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor Dead: Kareena Kapoor, Other Family Members Arrive At Kapoor's House In Chembur | Updates

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar expressed his grief on Twitter. Along with a young picture of Rajiv, Ashutosh wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!Person bowing deeply‍” (sic)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter to pay his tribute, “Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor” (sic)

A user wrote, “shocked to hear about the passing of #RajivKapoor .. my heart hurts for all this family has gone thru in recent times.” While another wrote, “Will always remember #RajivKapoor for giving us #PremGranth. A flop.. but what a great story it was! And some fab music it had. RIP.”

Here, we have compiled a list of the most heartfelt tweets posted by netizens:

A very sad news for us.#Rajivkapoor Ji passes away due to heart attack. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Kapoor family..!!

Legendary film maker & actor #RajivKapoor passes away due to heart attack at the age of 58. Our deepest condolences to his family going through this hard time. #RIPRajivKapoor #Legend

Saddened by the news of passing of actor, director and a producer Shri #RajivKapoor ji.

RIP Rajiv Kapoor!