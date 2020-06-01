Popular music composer Wajid Khan passed away in the wee hours of Sunday, June 1, at a hospital in Mumbai. As soon as the news of his demise broke in, people took to social media to pay their condolences to the family of the loved music composer. The hashtag in his name has been trending on the top of Twitter since Monday morning as more and more people pay their last respects to the music composer in tweets. Also Read - Sajid-Wajid Dies at 42: Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Hearty Laugh of Loved Composer in Her Heartbreaking Tweet
The reason behind Wajid’s death is not confirmed yet. The news was broken by Wajid’s colleagues from the music industry Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant who were the firsts to remember their dear friend in tweets. As the rest of the industry woke up to the news, more people started pouring in their condolences.
There has been no official statement from the family of Wajid Khan yet. His brother, Sajid Khan, who used to be his frequent collaborator while composing music, has not spoken out either. Various media reports suggest that the 42-year-old music composer suffered from COVID-19 and was at the hospital for the last few days, while other reports suggest that he died due to kidney failure.
May his soul rest in peace!