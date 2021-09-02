Actor Sidharth Shukla has died at 40. As per the Hospital report, the actor died due to a sudden heart attack. Bollywood celebrities and Sidharth’s friends mourned his demise. Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, and others expressed their grief. They are shocked to learn about the demise of Shukla. Bigg Boss contestant Jaan wrote, “I can’t believe the news. I don’t want to believe it. I met you a week ago. Thank you for the memories Sid. You were an elder brother and a role model. RIP King #SiddharthShukla”Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Asim Riaz Started 'Shivering' as he Heard The News, Says Himanshi Khurana

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "I pay my Condolences to the family of actor #SiddharthShukla who died at the age of 40 due to heart attack . His demise is a great loss to the entertainment industry . Gone to soon. ॐ!".

Ranvir Shorey: Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of #SiddharthShukla’s demise. He was so young! Life is so damn unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

Virendra Sehwag: Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends. Om Shanti

Riteish Deshmukh: Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace brother. OmShanti

Rahul Vaidya: “No words! Literally numb. Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat RIP”.

Manoj Bajpayee: OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!

Karan Kundra revealed he spoke to Sidharth Shukla last night. “Verified Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad,” said Kundra.

Sidharth Shukla was known for his roles in Broken But Beautiful 3, Bigg Boss 13, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

May his soul rest in peace!